Gurgaon: Man shot dead in Pataudi, police suspect business rivalry

A 45-year-old businessman was shot dead and his brother injured after six assailants opened fire at them in a hotel in village Sankpa in Pataudi on Friday.

Police suspect that a rivalry related to a business matter might be the motive and a case of murder has been registered.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10.30 am when Mahendra Singh, who runs a hotel by the name ‘Dheeraj Ji’ in Sanpka, and his brother Ajit Singh, were talking at the hotel. Ajit Singh ran a cargo and transport business.

At 9 am, an unidentified man had barged into their hotel and started arguing with them about a manpower-related issue. Shailender Singh, the station house officer (SHO) at Pataudi, said, “The unidentified man, claiming to be from an e-commerce firm, was upset over the loading/unloading of goods by the men employed by Ajit Singh. He told them only his labourers would unload the stock from a particular location.”

Singh added that the man left after threatening them. At 10.30 am, six men, suspected to be related to the unidentified person, barged into the hotel and started arguing with the victims. Police said one of them slapped Mahendra and then pulled out a gun. At least three gunshots were fired following which the accused escaped.

Ajit suffered two gunshot wounds and was rushed to a private hospital in Manesar but was declared brought dead by the doctors. His brother, Mahendra, suffered one gunshot wound in his left thigh and is undergoing treatment. On Friday evening, his statement was recorded and an FIR lodged.

“Footage from a CCTV camera has been retrieved where the accused could be seen coming in a car. The accused have been identified and raids are on to arrest them,” Singh added.

An FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of The Arms Act at Pataudi police station.