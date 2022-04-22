Gurgaon: Man shot dead by former tenant, cops suspect personal enmity

A 35-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his former tenant over some personal enmity on Thursday evening in Gurgaon, the police said. The police added that a case has been filed and a hunt is on to arrest the accused.

The man, identified as Deepak, was a resident of Bilaspur Khurd. According to his cousin Sandeep, who is an eyewitness in the case, around 7.15 pm, Deepak spoke to him near his house and was walking towards his car when the accused arrived on a motorcycle and fired several rounds of bullets at Deepak and escaped.

“Deepak suffered several gunshots and collapsed to the ground. Hearing the commotion, relatives and neighbours came out and took him to a hospital where he was declared dead. Some people even tried to chase the accused person,” said Sandeep in the complaint.

The police said a preliminary probe has found that the accused used to stay on rent in a premises owned by Deepak. A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Personal enmity is suspected to be the alleged motive. We have initiated a probe. As per the statements of the eyewitness and the family members of the deceased, the accused was known and a few months ago, he had rented a room.”

The police said that the victim’s body has been kept in the mortuary for a post-mortem. An FIR was registered against the accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Bilaspur police station late on Thursday night.