Gurgaon: Man sets brother-in-law’s children on fire in Pataudi, 4 injured

At least four people, including two minors, suffered burn injuries and were reported critical after a 28-year-old man allegedly barged into the house of his estranged wife’s grandparents and set his brother-in-law’s minor children — a nine-month-old girl and a seven-year-old boy — and a relative on fire in Pataudi on Tuesday afternoon.

The police said the injured persons were rushed to different private hospitals and at least one was referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. The accused, identified as Rinku from Bohar village, Rohtak, also suffered burn injuries and was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital, said the police.

The police said Rinku and his wife got married eight years ago and had been separated for some time after a marital dispute. A court case related to dowry and domestic violence was filed by her, said the police.

According to the police, the incident took place around 2 pm when Rinku went to her maternal grandparents, where his wife had been staying, on Rampura crossing in Pataudi.

He barged into the house with a can of petrol, said the police. He poured it on his brother-in-law’s children who were asleep on a sofa in the house and set them on fire, said the police.

A police officer said: “As the blaze spread, the accused’s shirt also caught fire and he suffered burn injuries. The mother of the children, who was washing utensils, rushed to rescue her children and suffered minor burns. An uncle of the children jumped in to rescue the children and suffered serious injuries. The accused fell unconscious and is undergoing treatment.”

The police said the four were rushed to the civil hospital in Pataudi and later referred to other hospitals for treatment.

“The condition of two minor children is critical. It is suspected that the accused held enmity with his wife’s brother since he was supporting her in the court case. The statement of the family members is yet to be recorded. An FIR will be lodged after a statement is filed,” said the police.