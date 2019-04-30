Gurgaon man raped 8-year-old daughter repeatedly after wife died, arrested: police

A man has been arrested in Haryana’s Gurgaon for allegedly raping his eight-year-old daughter repeatedly over several months, police said Monday. The man was arrested after neighbours found out about the horror from the girl, who studies in class four, police said.

Advertising

The girl was not behaving normally over the past few days and when neighbours started asking her about it she told them about the sexual exploitation, police said. Following that they informed police, he added.

“The girl used to stay with her father. After the death of her mother, her father repeatedly sexually assaulted her over the last couple of months,” the officer said. “The girl said that she was sexually exploited almost every night after her father got drunk. Last week, the accused raped her twice,” he said.

The girl has been rescued and sent to children observation centre for counselling, police said.