Gurgaon: Man kills self in hotel; wife and in-laws booked for abetment

A 31-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in a hotel in Gurgaon after he was reportedly harassed by his estranged wife and her family, said the police Monday. The police have booked his wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law for abetment of suicide and said they had recovered a five-page note from the hotel room.

According to the police, the victim, who had a private job, had checked into a hotel room in Sector 12 area on May 29. Police said on June 4, they received information that a man had died by suicide at the hotel, following which a team from the Sector 14 police station rushed to the spot.

A police officer, said, “The room on the third floor of the hotel was bolted from inside. The door was pushed open and the man was found hanging. On the bed, a notepad was found and a five-page suicide note was recovered. In the purported note, he had alleged that his wife and her family had been harassing him and threatening to file a case against him.”

In the police complaint, the victim’s brother, requesting anonymity, said, that his brother got married in 2019 and after some time, the couple had separated. “After separation, his wife and his in-laws had been harassing him over marital discord and some trivial matters. They had threatened to defame him in society and threatened to kill him. Due to these issues, my brother was under a lot of stress. His wife and her family members had filed a false case against him, which led him to suicide.”

The man’s brother added that they received information from the police about the incident on June 4.

The police said they have registered an FIR against the accused under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and were probing the allegations. “No arrests have been made so far. We are also checking the CCTV footage from the hotel. The family has alleged that a woman had visited the victim while he was lodging in the hotel. We are questioning the accused,” said a police officer.