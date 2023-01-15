Don’t want to stay in Gurgaon, says man who lost kidney in robbery bid

“I do not want to stay here anymore. Once I recover, I will return to Jharkhand. I would not want any of my acquaintances to come to Gurgaon for work. I had come here to make my career…to support my family…had never imagined this could happen. I am fortunate to have survived,” said Ayush Kumar Anand (21), lying on a hospital bed in Gurgaon.

Revealing an incision on his abdomen after his kidney was removed, he said, “I feel pressure on the abdomen when I speak.”

Ayush, a native of Bokaro Steel City, Jharkhand, had come to Gurgaon in September 2022 and had been working as an operations executive at an online flower delivery firm. Around 11.45 pm on January 9, when he was walking to his relative’s house, he was allegedly attacked by three men who tried to snatch his phone.

As he tried to resist , the accused hit a concrete block on his abdomen, causing life–threatening injuries. Recounting the incident on Saturday, he said that as per his routine, a colleague dropped him at a crossing on January 9, from where he was walking to his aunt’s house.

“I was over 300 metres away from the house when three men on a scooter passed by and muttered something. They returned and asked me if I was their friend’s brother. I told them they were mistaken. They seemed inebriated, suddenly, they came close and snatched my phone from my pocket. I resisted and took it back. One of them grabbed me by neck and covered my mouth as I tried to yell. One of them picked up a concrete stone and bludgeoned it on my abdomen and took my phone,” he said.

He crawled to a sidewalk and tried to ask for help. After 35 minutes, he said, a driver of a bike taxi aggregator saw him and drove him to his relative’s house. He was then rushed to a hospital. “I could not breathe properly or yell. I tried waving to cars, but it was dark and there was fog. A biker stopped and I told him what transpired and he helped me,” he said.

After completing his diploma in mechanical engineering from Ranchi, Ayush worked as a delivery partner for a food aggregator in 2021 before landing a job in Gurgaon.

“There was no growth in Ranchi. I had heard Gurgaon is quite developed and has limitless opportunities,” he said.

“I did not know they [accused] would try to kill me…for a mobile. Had I known, I would not have put up a fight… I earn Rs 17,000 a month and the phone cost me Rs 18,000. It is not a small amount for me,” he added.

His father, Manoj Kumar, is an autorickshaw driver in Bokaro Steel City, earning around Rs 7,000 a month and his mother, Bimla Devi, earns Rs 6,000 a month doing sewing work. Manoj said, “We had sent him to Gurgaon so he could support the family financially. He could not do a degree in engineering due to our financial condition.”

A doctor said, “His left kidney was ruptured and had to be removed. The left lobe of the liver was repaired.”

Police said the three accused, including a minor, were apprehended on Thursday.