Gurgaon: Man held for kidnapping woman at gun point outside college

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman college student at gunpoint in Gurgaon, said the police on Wednesday. According to the police, the incident took place around 2.45 pm on Tuesday, when the woman was waiting for a commute outside her college.

In the police complaint, the woman said that the accused, who stays in her neighbourhood, had been stalking her for some time and coaxing her to talk to him.

“My friend and I were standing at a bus stop outside the college, waiting for an autorickshaw, when the accused arrived in his SUV. Another person was accompanying him. The accused forced me to sit in his car and when I refused, he took out a gun and threatened to kill me and my friend,” she said.

The woman added that after she got into the car, he drove towards the highway and broke her phone with the gun. “He threatened to kill my family if I informed anyone of the incident. He beat me up when I protested and when I yelled, he dropped me at a flyover and escaped,” she said in the FIR.

The police said that the victim’s friend had already informed them that the woman had been kidnapped. Civil Lines station house officer Pankaj Kumar said: “We received information from the control room and immediately barricaded the checkpoints. When the accused saw the police chasing him, he dropped the victim at the Rampura flyover and escaped. He was later arrested. A gun and the car have been recovered. The main accused’s accomplice is yet to be arrested.”

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the two accused under sections 354 D (stalking), 365 (kidnapping), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage), 34 (common intention) and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and The Arms Act at Civil Lines police station, said the police.