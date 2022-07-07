Gurgaon: Man held for trying to murder woman for ‘refusing to marry him’

The Gurgaon police have arrested a man for allegedly trying to murder his former classmate in IMT Manesar after she refused to marry him. The 19-year-old woman told the police that the accused had been stalking her.

The Gurgaon police on Wednesday said that the Sector 17 Crime Branch arrested the 21-year-old accused from Pachgaon Chowk near KMP earlier this week. The accused had been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of The Arms Act at IMT Manesar police station.

According to the police, the incident took place on June 25 when a 19-year-old woman, a Ghaziabad native who had been staying in a paying guest accommodation in IMT Manesar, was walking to her workplace. “I was walking to my office when a man, who was my classmate in Class X in school, arrived on a motorcycle and accosted me. I refused to talk to him, but he kept forcing me to have a conversation with him. When I walked away from him, he pulled out a gun and put it against my neck. He then shot me in the back of the head. The bullet hit me slightly above the neck area and I fell unconscious,” the woman said in the FIR.

The woman was rushed to a private hospital for treatment and her condition is stable. In her FIR, the woman told the police that the accused was infatuated with her and that she had rejected his advances several times. “I repeatedly told him that I did not love him and he should stop following and stalking me. We had several fights on this issue in the past,” she told the police in the FIR.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said, “The accused said that he wanted to marry the victim, but she had refused his offer of an alliance. Due to this enmity, he shot at her. After the incident, the accused left his motorcycle and snatched another motorcycle from a bystander before escaping. Another FIR was registered against him for snatching.”

Police said the motorcycle snatched by the accused, a country-made pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from the accused.