Man held for stabbing guard inside Gurgaon hospital

A day after a security guard was stabbed to death by his colleague at a private hospital in Gurgaon, police arrested the accused for the crime on Saturday.

Advertising

Police said the accused, Naufil Anwar, hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district, and was living in Gurgaon’s Kadipur area. He was apprehended from his uncle’s house in Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, where he had been hiding since the crime.

The incident took place at Sheetla Hospital in Gurgaon around 5.15 am on Friday, as the deceased, Jugal Kishore (24), was posted outside the ICU on the third floor. Anwar stabbed him multiple times, with doctors who conducted the autopsy revealing he had a total of 15 stab wounds on his chest, abdomen, face and arms.

“During initial questioning, the accused revealed he had gotten into a fight with Kishore around a week ago, and there was friction between the two ever since,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

Advertising

Around 3 am on Friday, the accused called his relatives and told them about the fight, following which they came and picked him up from the hospital.

“However, around 5 am, he put a knife in a bag and returned to the hospital without telling his relatives,” said PRO Boken.

Kishore, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, is survived by his pregnant wife and two-year-old son.