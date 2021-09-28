Gurgaon: 25-year-old held for shooting man over enmity of a prior POCSO case

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting another man in Sohna regarding enmity over a prior POCSO lodged by the latter’s family against him. The Gurgaon police on Monday said the accused had a reward of Rs 5000 from Haryana police for information leading to his arrest and was booked in three separate FIRs.

According to the police, on July 30 this year, the accused, identified as Pramod Kumar, had shot one Dinesh Kumar in the face in Damdama village in Sohna. Dinesh was rushed to a private hospital for treatment and later referred to civil hospital, following which an FIR was registered against Pramod at Sadar Sohna police station.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police, crime, said, “Probe had found that Pramod had allegedly molested Dinesh’s minor daughter earlier and their family had filed a case under POCSO Act against him. He was arrested and later released on bail. He held enmity with the family for filing a case against him and had planned revenge. So, he executed the plan to shoot Dinesh.”

Police said while Dinesh was recovering in the hospital, the accused had made a phone call to him and threatened to shoot him again, following which a third FIR was lodged against him.

The crime branch of sector 10 arrested the accused on Monday from Sohna and recovered a country made gun from him, that he had procured from Rajasthan.

A police official from crime branch, requesting anonymity, said, “We are checking his criminal record in other jurisdictions. He was produced in a district court and sent to police custody for a day.”