Gurgaon man held for sexual assault, help used bedsheets to escape fourth-floor home

A businessman residing in an upscale gated condominium in Gurgaon has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his domestic help.

Police were alerted to the matter on Thursday when they received information regarding a woman being admitted to Gurgaon’s Civil Hospital with grievous injuries.

The woman, who lived in the quarters for domestic helps, managed to escape Thursday by climbing out of the fourth-floor window using a makeshift rope made from three bedsheets tied together. “The woman, who said she was employed at the businessman’s house for nearly five months, told police that the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately on one-two occasions,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police.“

She managed to descend two of the floors, but it seems she then slipped and fell.

She is currently undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital, and her statement will be recorded under Section 164 CrPC once she is better,” said PRO Boken.

“A case has been registered under IPC sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The accused was arrested Thursday, and has been remanded in judicial custody,” he said.