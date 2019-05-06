Gurgaon: Man held for sexual assault

Police have arrested a man who allegedly raped a 28-year-old woman after finding her alone at home. The victim claimed the accused, who was an acquaintance, had come home on the pretext of delivering something to drink.

According to police, the accused works at a private company in Manesar. “He got acquainted with the woman’s family after he helped her younger sister get a job at a company in Gurgaon. On May 2, he went to their home. On finding the woman alone, he allegedly sexually assaulted her and fled,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

A case had been registered under relevant IPC sections and the accused was arrested Thursday, he said.

“He was produced in court Friday and sent to judicial remand. Further investigation is on,” said Boken.