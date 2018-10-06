Gurgaon: Man held for raping minor girl

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

An 18-year-old youth, who works as a vegetable seller in Gurgaon, has been arrested by police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl who lives in his neighbourhood, and blackmailing her with a video of the assault.

According to police, an FIR was registered on Thursday, under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, and IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation). In the complaint, the teenager’s father said that she confided in her parents only on Wednesday, revealing that the accused had sexually assaulted her around “10-12” days ago, and made a video of the incident.

“She told us that on Friday, he took her to his friend’s room and again did a wrong thing with her. When she tried to stop him, he threatened to show the video of the incident to everyone and kill her parents,” the complainant stated. “She told us the accused asked her to run away with him, but when she refused, he threatened to kill her too,” he said.

“The family approached us on Thursday with the matter, and the accused was arrested soon after,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police.

