Gurgaon: Man gets life term for setting kiosk owner on fire

The accused was charged under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc.), with the prosecution, led by Public Prosecutor Anurag Hooda, producing 18 witnesses during the trial.(Representational Image) The accused was charged under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc.), with the prosecution, led by Public Prosecutor Anurag Hooda, producing 18 witnesses during the trial.(Representational Image)

Eight months after a man, who ran a kiosk in Gurgaon selling beedi, cigarettes and gutkha was set on fire by one of his customers, the accused in the case was sentenced to life imprisonment on Tuesday.

The incident took place on May 4, 2019, when the accused, Kanhaiya (21), went to the kiosk owned by Abdul Shakur.

Kanhaiya had visited the kiosk the previous day and taken one cigarette from Shakur, but had refused to pay for it. On the day of the incident, when he again took a cigarette, Shakur asked him to pay. Kanhaiya refused, poured petrol on Shakur and his stall and set fire to both.

The victim succumbed to his injuries on May 13 at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. The post-mortem found he had burn injuries covering “about 65% of total body surface area”.

The accused was charged under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc.), with the prosecution, led by Public Prosecutor Anurag Hooda, producing 18 witnesses during the trial.

Metropolitan Magistrate Dhonchak held that “interests of justice would be served if the convict is ordered to undergo life imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs 1,00,000 for the offence punishable under section 302 and undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years and pay a fine of Rs 10,000 for the offence punishable under IPC Section 436”.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App