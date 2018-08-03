Gurgaon: Man forced to shave off beard in barber shop, three arrested

Jaffruddin’s beard was forcefully chopped off. (Source: ANI) Jaffruddin’s beard was forcefully chopped off. (Source: ANI)

Three people, including a barber, have been arrested by Gurgaon Police, for allegedly forcibly shaving off a man’s beard. Police have termed it an “isolated incident”, adding that none of the accused are associated with any group or party.

The arrest comes after Jafaruddin (22) filed a case at the Sector 37 police station on Thursday morning, alleging that two of the accused forced the barber to shave off his beard — even as he protested that his religion forbids the same.

“We were alerted about the incident on Wednesday night, and a case was immediately registered. The accused have been arrested and produced in court on Thursday. They do not have any link to a group or any party and this is an isolated incident,” said DCP (crime) Sumit Kumar.

Police said the accused — Gaurav, Nitin, and the barber, Ikhlas — were arrested on Thursday. The case was registered under IPC sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (common intention), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Jafaruddin hails from Badli village in Nuh’s Punhana. He runs a dhaba in Gurgaon and has been residing in Gurgaon’s Sector 29 for the past year. According to police, the incident took place around 6 pm on July 31. Recounting the incident, the 22-year-old said he and the cook at the dhaba, Ibrahim, had set out for the vegetable market in Khandsa. “After purchasing all the items on Tuesday evening, Ibrahim said he needed to get a haircut. So, we went to a salon.”

They walked to a barber’s shop nearby, where the two main accused were getting a shave. “One of them told me to cut my beard as well. I refused, telling him that my religion does not permit it. They then caught hold of me and started beating me up and abusing me… They called me a Pakistani,” alleged Jafaruddin.

Jafaruddin claimed that he was forced into a chair, and that the men tied him up with his own safa. “They told the barber to shave my beard. When he refused, they beat him up as well and intimidated him into doing what they wanted,” he alleged.

Jafaruddin said he went home to his family in Mewat and told them what had happened. “I was shaken and did not immediately register an FIR. It was only after I discussed the matter with my family that I approached police,” he said.

