Gurgaon: Man flags condition of isolation centre, admin says will take measures

Kumar said he got himself tested earlier this week after he discovered that a colleagues at the bank where he works had tested positive. (Representational) Kumar said he got himself tested earlier this week after he discovered that a colleagues at the bank where he works had tested positive. (Representational)

Poor hygiene and an absence of doctors and other medical staff are some of the issues a patient at an isolation centre created by the Gurgaon district administration in Sector 9 claims to be grappling with since he was admitted to the facility Saturday.

The patient, Vineet Kumar, said he got himself tested earlier this week after he discovered that a colleagues at the bank where he works had tested positive. “I had been advised isolation but I decided to get myself tested as a precautionary measure… I got my test done from a private lab; it returned positive Friday,” he said.

After repeated calls to different helplines, Kumar said an ambulance arrived at his doorstep on Saturday to take him to the isolation ward in Sector 9: “I was not aware that private hospitals were also offering this facility. The message I received alerting me that I was positive said I should refer myself to the Civil Hospital.”

Kumar claimed the washrooms at the facility are “filthy” and the bedding was dirty. “I managed to get bedding from home so at least I can maintain some hygiene,” he said.

He also claimed there was an absence of medical staff or point of contact for patients admitted there. “They have locked the gate from outside and have not given us the number of anyone to contact if anything happens. There is no staff at all,” claimed Kumar.

“My brother-in-law raised these complaints on social media because we do not know who else to approach… nobody has contacted me until now,” he said.

Officials, when contacted, said they had not received the complaint, but added that the matter would be looked into.

The nodal officer in Gurgaon for coronavirus, V S Kundu, said, “We had received some complaints regarding the washroom earlier, but those had been looked into. It had been found there was a problem of leakage in a couple of cubicles, which was fixed. Since then, we have not received any complaints regarding the facility.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Jaswant Singh Punia said, “There are no issues from the health point of view, our teams are active and we have not received any complaints. But we will look into any issues and get them rectified.”

He suggested that the facility’s nodal officer, Dr Jai Prakash, be contacted for details. Dr Prakash did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.

