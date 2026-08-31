Gurgaon man fought to save dying pond for 3 years, NGT steps in

When real estate businessman Virendra Tyagi moved to Gurgaon’s Sector 47 in 2009, he was delighted to find a pond barely 200 metres away from his home in Block B.
The nearly three-acre water body in Fatehpur Jharsa village, however, was in bad shape: construction debris had piled up, cattle grazed on the site, and encroachments spread.
Tyagi, who is the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) president of Sector 47, decided to approach the authorities. On April 17, 2023, the 52-year-old wrote to the Deputy Commissioner and the Chief Minister, seeking action.
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When those representations yielded no response, he took the matter to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), sending an email letter petition on May 16, 2023. He sought demarcation, fencing, contour mapping and ecological revival of the pond to recharge groundwater.
On August 24 this year, the Tribunal directed authorities to remove the encroachments and restore the pond.
A brief revival
Speaking with The Indian Express, Tyagi recalled how he built his case before the Tribunal. “… I sent whatever material and responses I had in my email to the NGT. They then called and said the petition is fine, but I needed to attach proof of the land ownership. So I went to the patwari, which said it was Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) land that is now the civic corporation’s.”
The district administration then carried out a survey, said Tyagi.
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By November 2023, he said the lake became quite beautiful. “Fourteen-foot pits were dug and all the dumped construction waste was removed. The area became well lit, barricaded, and had an open gym and other facilities,” he said.
The transformation, however, didn’t last long. “Residents of the nearby JJ colony broke the gates, and it became a spot for cattle grazing… it went back to ruin,” Tyagi alleged.
“Two or three times, the district administration tried to remove encroachments, but couldn’t fully,” he claimed.
What NGT said
During the hearings, authorities cited an ongoing dispute in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, where an interim status quo order had been passed on May 25, 2015, over land acquisition in the area.
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In its order, the NGT principal bench comprising Judicial Member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member Dr A Senthil Vel rejected the notion that the encroachments enjoyed legal immunity.
The order noted that site inspections, Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) mapping, and drone surveys ordered by the Tribunal confirmed the extent of the degradation on the 19-kanal site, recorded as ‘Johad’ (pond) measuring 2.12 acres in revenue records.
A demarcation report revealed that HSVP itself had built a road and footpath over 1,077 square yards of the pond area, it said.
The NGT order also noted that the survey documented seven jhuggis occupying 275 square yards across a government water-retention bund, a 39-square-yard temple built by the Gram Samaj, and a five-square-yard masonry platform.
The Tribunal held that illegal constructions raised on a water body enjoy no legal protection, ruling that unauthorised structures built after the May 2015 status quo order are liable to be removed under Supreme Court rulings that mandate the protection of village commons and water bodies.
Taking on record an undertaking from HSVP that its Estate Officer-II survey team will clear the post-2015 illegal structures, the Tribunal disposed of the petition, directing authorities to clear all encroachments and restore the pond in compliance with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines.
Welcoming the outcome, Tyagi said: “I salute the latest order, and hope it is complied with, and the pond maintained properly to make it look good.”
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More