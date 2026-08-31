Gurgaon man fought to save dying pond for 3 years, NGT steps in

When real estate businessman Virendra Tyagi moved to Gurgaon’s Sector 47 in 2009, he was delighted to find a pond barely 200 metres away from his home in Block B.

The nearly three-acre water body in Fatehpur Jharsa village, however, was in bad shape: construction debris had piled up, cattle grazed on the site, and encroachments spread.

Tyagi, who is the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) president of Sector 47, decided to approach the authorities. On April 17, 2023, the 52-year-old wrote to the Deputy Commissioner and the Chief Minister, seeking action.

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When those representations yielded no response, he took the matter to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), sending an email letter petition on May 16, 2023. He sought demarcation, fencing, contour mapping and ecological revival of the pond to recharge groundwater.