Gurgaon: 19-yr-old man dies while cleaning sewer, employer booked

A 19-year-old man died after allegedly inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a sewer near Sheetla Mata temple at Sector 5 Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Yaqub Ali, who worked at a private company that had the contract to clean sewers. Police said Ali, a native of Ratua, Malda district in West Bengal, had been staying at a rented accommodation near Ashok Vihar phase 3. Police said the incident took place around 3 pm.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Ali had gone into the sewer to clean it. After a few minutes, he started feeling nauseous and fell unconscious. With the help of other workers, he was pulled out and rushed to Kalyani hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. It is not clear how deep the sewer was. According to the complaint registered by the victim’s brother, the private company had allegedly not provided any safety equipment and gear.”

The police officer added that they received information around 4.30 pm from the hospital. Police said that it was suspected that he died after inhaling poisonous gas that had been built up in the sewer.

Ali’s brother, Mohammad Mokim who works as a mason in Delhi, said, “My brother had been working in Gurgaon for over two months. I got a call about the incident and rushed to the spot. Other co-workers told me my brother went into the manhole and when he did not return for a few minutes, they saw him lying unconscious and pulled him out.”



Mokim alleged: “He died due to the negligence of his employer who had not provided any safety equipment to him. I am not certain of his pay, but it was a paltry amount. We had cautioned him several times about the nature of this job.”

Police said on the complaint of Mokim, an FIR was registered against the victim’s employer under IPC section 304-A (death by negligence) at Sector 5 police station. The victim’s body was handed over to the family after an autopsy. “No arrests have been made. We are verifying the allegations,” said the police officer.