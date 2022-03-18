88-year-old man found hanging a day after being booked in sexual assault case

A day after an 88-year-old man was booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl, he was found hanging at his home on Thursday, said police. No suicide note was recovered.

According to police, the incident was reported around 10.30 am when a PCR call was received about a man found hanging from a ceiling fan at his house, following which a police team rushed to the spot. A police officer said, “He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was dead on arrival. The reasons for the suicide are not known.”

Police said the man was booked under section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act and section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint by the mother of a minor girl.

“The FIR was registered on Wednesday evening. He was not found at his house when a police team had gone to question him at the time,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

In the FIR, the woman, who works as a labourer, alleged, “My daughter… informed me at 7 am that our neighbour had called her to his house on March 15 on the pretext of giving her sweets and then raped her. She said that on earlier occasions too, he had sexually assaulted her. He had threatened to kill her if she reported him to anyone.”

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said, “On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered… on Wednesday.

Police said the body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem on Thursday.