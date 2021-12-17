Gurgaon: Man dead, wife and 3 kids injured as fire breaks out in Sector 40 room

A man died while his wife and three children are undergoing treatment for burn injuries after a fire broke out in their rented room in Sector 40 on Thursday night. According to the police, the incident took place around 11.30 pm when Suresh Saha, a migrant from Bihar, and his family members were in their room.

Kuldeep Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Sector 40, said the deceased was declared dead at the hospital. “Suresh suffered at least 70 per cent burn injuries and fell unconscious due to the smoke. His wife and three sons, aged 11, 17 and 18, suffered burn injuries and were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Three of them are in a critical condition,” Singh said.

The police said the cause of the blaze will be known after the statements of the injured persons are recorded. “It is possible that the fire occurred due to a short circuit. The neighbours said they were asleep at the time of the incident and did not notice the smoke from the adjacent room,” the SHO added.

The fire was quickly brought under control before it spread to the other rooms. The victim and his family had moved to the locality four years ago, cops said.