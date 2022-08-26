scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Gurgaon: Man goes to cops saying wife died by suicide, arrested for killing her

Police said the man murdered his wife after an altercation over food and that they also investigating if the couple’s tenants were involved in the incident

In a police complaint, the victim’s daughter said that her parents resided with six other tenants in different rooms of the house and raised doubts over the tenants’ involvement in her mother’s death.

A 59-year-old man was arrested in Gurgaon on Thursday for allegedly murdering his wife after an altercation over food, police said. According to the police, the accused initially said that his wife had died by suicide, but investigation found that he was involved in the crime and he later confessed.

Police said the incident took place on Wednesday evening. The victim, Poonam Arora, was found dead on a bed in her house in Surya Vihar. Police said her husband, Deepak Khirbat, went to the Sector 9 police station on Wednesday evening and told the police personnel that his wife had died by suicide.

In the first information report (FIR), the daughter mentioned that her mother was a patient of mental illness but was “alright and in absolutely fit condition”. “My mother used to complain to me regarding misbehaviour and frequently used to tell me that she fears that she will be murdered via the tenants,” the daughter alleged in the FIR. “Today at 5.15 pm, my father called and told me that she has been murdered. We have a doubt regarding these tenants…My father was not at home during the incident,” she further said in the FIR.

Police said an FIR was registered against unknown persons under section 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 9 A police station.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Probe has found that the victim and her husband had an argument over serving food, following which he strangled her with her stole [chunni]. The husband went to the police station and told the police that his wife had died by suicide. The victim was found lying on the bed and some scratches were found on her body. After the post-mortem, her husband was detained for questioning and during questioning, he confessed to murdering her.”

The police said that some tenants have been named in the FIR, and they are conducting a probe.

“The woman’s husband has been arrested. We are probing if any other suspect was involved in the crime,” said Manoj Kumar, station house officer, sector 9 A police station.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 12:24:47 pm
