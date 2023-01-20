scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Man booked for sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl in Gurgaon

A man was booked for allegedly sexually assaulting his friend’s five-year-old daughter at a party in Gurgaon, said police on Thursday. According to police, the girl confided in her mother about the incident, following which her mother approached police and filed a complaint.

Police said the complainant alleged that her family had gone to her husband’s friend’s house in Gurgaon for a party on New Year’s eve. “Some other more friends of my husband and their families had also gathered there. The next day after we returned from the party, my daughter confided in me that the accused, who is my husband’s friend, had touched her private parts,” the minor’s mother said in the FIR.

Police said they received a complaint on Wednesday, following which the minor was provided counselling by child welfare committee officials.

“The statement was recorded and the medical of the minor was conducted. On the complaint of her mother, a case was registered and a probe has been initiated. No arrests have been made so far.”

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 10 (aggravated sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the POCSO Act, said police.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 09:11 IST
