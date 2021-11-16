Gurgaon: Man booked for sexually assaulting 11-year-old boy

An 11-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man from his village in Gurgaon. Police said the Class VI student told his family that the accused repeatedly waylaid him during his return from school and forced him to indulge in indecent acts.

According to the police, the boy’s mother filed a complaint on Monday night alleging that a few days ago, when her son was walking home after school, the accused intercepted him and took him to a park.

“The accused first threatened him and then forced my son to indulge in objectionable acts. He pulled his trousers down. When my son got scared and started crying, the accused beat him up and threatened to kill him and his family. He told him not to inform anyone. After the incident, the accused blocked my son’s path on several occasions and made attempts to molest him,” she said in the FIR.

She added that when she confronted the accused’s family, the accused abused her and threatened her with a stick. Police said according to the complainant, the boy had sought a transfer request at his school as he was scared to walk home due to repeated instances.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “The incident took place some time ago, but the boy was initially scared and recently shared his ordeal with his mother, who reported the incident to the police.”

City police spokesperson Subhash Boken said, “An FIR has been registered. We are conducting raids to arrest the accused.” An FIR was registered under section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Pocso Act and IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty) on Monday night.