Gurgaon man booked for drugging, raping woman on pretext of job offer

A 27-year old woman filed a police complaint alleging that she was raped by a man in his car in Gurgaon, said police on Monday. Police said the woman alleged that the accused had called her to a mall on the pretext of an interview, and later he sexually assaulted her after offering her water purportedly laced with a sedative.

Police said the woman alleged that she was working in a MNC for the past six months and about 7-10 days ago, she got a call from a man claiming to be a recruiter.

In the police complaint, the woman claimed that he texted her on WhatsApp and asked her to forward her resume and told her to bring her documents to meet him at a mall in Gurgaon on Saturday afternoon.

“Around 1 pm, when I reached the mall, he met me at the entrance and asked me to discuss the job over lunch at another mall. We reached another mall where we sat at a restaurant and he offered me the job of a personal secretary with a salary of Rs 65,000 a month. I denied and after lunch, he offered to drop me back. In his car that was parked in the basement of the mall, he offered me an open water bottle and then after coming out of the mall, he offered me something sweet. After having a bite of the sweet, my vision was blurred,” she said in the FIR.

Police said the woman said in the FIR that she told the accused to drop her back to her house as she was not feeling good. “For the next 30-40 minutes, I did not know where exactly I was. Then I saw that the accused was sexually assaulting me. He said if I told anyone this, he would kill me. He pushed me out of the car at a location, from where I booked a cab and returned,” she added in the FIR.

Police said after the woman lodged a complaint, a case was registered and a probe initiated. “We are verifying the contents of the complaint. The accused is yet to be arrested. Several teams are working to trace the accused,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

An FIR was registered under IPC sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation), said police.