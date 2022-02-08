Gurgaon: Man booked after live-in partner found hanging in apartment

A man was booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of his live-in partner in Gurgaon on Monday. He is yet to be arrested.

According to police, the 35-year-old victim had been working as a legal professional and company secretary in a private firm. Police said for some time, she had been living with her partner in Gurgaon.

Police said she was found hanging from a fan in her flat in a residential society in Sector 108 on Sunday. A suicide note has been recovered by police.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “In the note, purportedly written by the victim, she mentioned that her live-in partner had been mentally harassing her and often fought with her. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide.”

On the complaint of the family, an FIR was registered against the victim’s live-in partner under IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide), said police.

Police said the accused is absconding and efforts are on trace him.

The victim’s family alleged that she was murdered. “There should be a thorough investigation in the case. She could not have committed suicide. Her live-in partner used to torture her and threaten her. Last month, she had come home after he had beaten her up and she had been wanting to leave him. We suspect that he killed her and tried to pass it off as a suicide,” alleged a relative of the victim, requesting anonymity.

Police said the body was handed over to the family after a post mortem.