Gurgaon: Man beats up woman for objecting to smoking in shared auto

A 42-year-old woman was allegedly beaten up by a man after she objected to him smoking in a shared autorickshaw in Gurgaon on Monday. The woman suffered a fractured nose but her condition is stable, said the police and added that the accused was arrested and later released on bail.

The victim has been identified as Suman Lata, a resident of Wazirabad in Gurgaon who works as general duty assistant at a private hospital. The accused has been identified as Vasu, a resident of Faridabad who worked in a private bank.

According to the police, the incident took place around 5 pm when the victim was on her way to a private clinic in Sector 40, where also she worked for additional income.

When the autorickshaw she had taken reached near Sector 46, a man and a woman boarded it, she said in the FIR. The man did not throw away the cigarette he was smoking even after he entered the rickshaw and continued to smoke, she said.

“I told him to stop smoking but he refused and started arguing with me. I then took the cigarette from his mouth and threw it outside. He got enraged and punched me in the face and hurled abuses at me. At this point, the auto driver stopped the vehicle and I held the man’s t-shirt. He again punched me in the face which left me with a bleeding nose,” she said in the FIR.

The victim’s husband was then called up and he came there to take her to a hospital.

An FIR was registered under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) at Sector 50 police station on Tuesday, said the police.