Gurgaon: Man arrested for using false police ID to travel for free in buses, toll plazas

A 27-year-old man was arrested by the police in Nuh for allegedly using a false ID card to claim he was a police officer so as to travel free of cost in buses and through toll plazas.

According to officials, the accused has been identified as Mubeen, a resident of Singar village in Nuh. He was arrested on the basis of a tip off claiming that he was in possession of a false ID card which identified him as a police officer. Police officials said the source also told them that he would be present with the ID card at the Punhana bus stand from where he was travelling to his village.

“Based on the tip off, a team immediately went to the bus stand and arrested the accused. During questioning, he admitted that the ID card was false and that he had been using it to travel for free in buses and avoid paying toll tax at toll plazas,” said a spokesperson of Nuh Police.

An FIR was registered regarding the matter under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Punhana police station.

“The false ID, that claimed the accused was a constable, has been seized, and the accused has been arrested. He has revealed the names of some accomplices who were also involved in preparing the false ID. They will also be arrested soon. Further investigations are being conducted in the matter,” said the spokesperson.