Gurgaon: Man arrested for killing live-in partner; had also murdered her husband four years ago

March 4, 2022 10:48:00 am
Two days after a 42-year-old woman was found murdered at her house in Kanhai Colony in Gurgon, the police have arrested her live-in partner for allegedly strangling her to death.
During interrogation, the accused also confessed to murdering her husband in 2018 after the latter became privy to their extra-marital relationship.
On Wednesday morning, Kamla (42), a native of Panna in Madhya Pradesh, was found dead at her house. In the police complaint lodged by her son, he had alleged that she was killed by her live-in partner Surender. The autopsy had revealed that she had been strangled to death.
The police added that Surender, aka Dudhiya, who is a labourer, was arrested near Gold Souk Mall by a team from the Sushant Lok police station. According to the police, Surender said that on Tuesday evening, he had had a fight with Kamla and choked her to death before fleeing.
“The accused had not been working and used to drink a lot. The couple had several fights over the issue. He said that after a fight on March 1, he killed her and ran away,” Virender Vij, DCP east, said.
The police added that Surender and Kamla had been in a relationship since 2014. “The accused said that in June 2018, Kamla’s husband, Mahesh, became aware of their affair. So, Surender hatched a plot to murder him. After drinking with Mahesh, he killed him and threw his body in a canal near his village,” Vij informed.
The police further said that Kamla had filed a missing report of her husband at Jaffarpur police station in Delhi on June 23, 2018. After the incident, Kamla and Surender came to Gurgaon and started living in Kanhai Colony.
