Gurgaon: Man arrested for ‘beating pets to death in a fit of rage’

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his pet animals — a dog and a cat — in the DLF phase 3 area on Friday. Police said the accused, a taxi driver, admitted to beating them to death in “a fit of rage”.

According to the police, the incident was reported around 3 pm on Friday after a neighbour witnessed the accused punching a black kitten and recorded the incident on his mobile phone.

The neighbour said that he was standing on the balcony of his recently-rented house in S-block when he heard ‘squeals’ and noticed something suspicious.

“He was putting something in a carton. So, I waited and recorded that on my phone. A woman accompanying him also checked the carton. The accused then dragged a black cat to the balcony, threw it on the floor and started punching it. I confronted him and then reported the incident to the police,” he said.

The complainant added that a police team arrived and went to inspect the house.

“Upon checking, two animals — a black cat and a black dog — were found dead inside that carton. They were tied with a rope. The black cat, whom the accused had been punching, was rescued and I am now fostering it. I contacted some volunteers and an animal welfare board. Last week, when I was on the balcony, I noticed someone beating up what appeared to be an animal,” said the complainant.

The accused was booked under IPC section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle etc of any value or any animal killing) and section 11 (treating animals cruelly) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at DLF phase 3 police station, said police.

In a purported video clip, allegedly recorded by the complainant, a man can be seen flinging a cat on the floor and beating it. When confronted, the man says that he was slapping the cat as it was biting.

Police said the dead bodies of the animals were recovered and they were sent for a post-mortem. “We received information of the incident from the police control room. Probe has found that the accused thrashed the animals with a toilet brush, which caused their death. He said that he killed them in a fit of rage. According to him, he had been raising the pet for a few months. He said that he adopted them after seeing a post on social media. He was arrested on Friday and was later released on bail as sections invoked are bailable,” said a police official, privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity.

Police said the results of the post-mortem are awaited.