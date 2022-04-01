Gurgaon: 20-year-old man held for ‘killing’ priest at Kadarpur temple

The Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the death of a priest in Gurgaon’s Kadarpur village.

The police said that the accused, identified as Chaman, was arrested from his house at Ratanpur Dhani in Kadarpur village on Wednesday night following a joint operation by the crime branch of Sector 40 and Sector 65 police stations.

Delhi News | Follow Live Updates

Preet Pal, ACP crime, said that during questioning, the accused claimed that his uncle’s shrine (samadhi) was built in the vicinity of the temple and recently, he had seen the priest urinating near the spot. “The accused felt that the priest had disrespected him through this act. He went to the temple at around 11 pm on Tuesday and killed the 90-year-old priest while he was sleeping,” the ACP added.

Police informed that the weapon, a short machete typically used to cut trees in the temple premises, has been recovered.

The victim, Gobind Das, who had been living in Gurgaon for over three decades, was found murdered on Wednesday morning. The incident was reported when a resident of the village, Ajay Kumar, had gone to offer prayers at the temple.

In the police complaint, Kumar had said that as he entered the temple, he saw that the priest was lying covered in a quilt. “I tried to wake him up and when he did not move, I removed the quilt and saw that he had been murdered. His throat was slit and his head had been severed from the body. I immediately informed two others who had come to the temple and villagers and called the police,” he had said.