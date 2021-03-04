Gurgaon: Man, 2 relatives arrested for throwing wife and kids into canal

A Haryana man and three of his relatives have been arrested for allegedly throwing his wife and two children into a canal in Uttar Pradesh. While the woman survived, the bodies of the children were found in the canal on Wednesday morning.

According to Gurgaon police, the main accused, Sonu, a resident of Bhangrola village, has been arrested along with his mother, brother and brother-in-law.

Officers said Sonu and the woman had been together for 1.5 years, and the children – a one-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl – were from her previous marriage. The woman’s former husband, police sources said, was a labourer who died after falling from a height.

“The man along with his relatives took the woman and her two children to UP on Monday and threw them into a canal. Although the woman was pulled out by a passerby, her children drowned. The woman made her way back to Gurgaon, where she filed a police complaint,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police, adding that the FIR was registered under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Kherki Daula police station.

Police officers said they had been looking for the children since Monday, when the woman approached them. After the bodies could not be found despite an extensive search – involving around 25 police personnel – the police requested the irrigation department to lower the water level of the canal near Meerut. Following this, the bodies were recovered around 7 am on Wednesday.

“Following the discovery of the bodies, sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC have also been added to the FIR,” said the PRO.

“The accused have all been arrested on Wednesday evening. We are yet to ascertain the motive for the crime. They will be taken into police remand and questioned regarding the reason for the murders and the sequence of events,” he said.