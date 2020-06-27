Watch: Locust swarm reaches Gurgaon, admin asks residents to lock windows, make loud noises

A locust attack in Ludhiana earlier this year. A locust attack in Ludhiana earlier this year.

The Gurgaon District Administration has issued a locust warning for the district, advising residents to keep windows and doors locked and by make loud noises. A swarm entered the area and was spotted at DLF Phase 1 and MG Road this morning.

“The locust swarm has reached some parts of Mahendragarh district and is expected to reach the border of Rewari district. In such a situation, an advisory has been issued by the Gurgaon district administration for all residents to keep the windows and doors of their houses closed and gather together in the event of a locust attack to make loud noises by beating on tin cans, plates and drums,” said a spokesperson of the District Administration.

Less than an hour after they began moving out of Jhajjar, Locusts hit Gurgaon around 11 am this morning. Spotted in areas including DLF Phase 1, Phase 2, & MG Road. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/L2OGEgPiBi — Sakshi Dayal (@sakshi_dayal) June 27, 2020

“Farmers should keep spraying pumps ready. The agriculture department has also alerted its employees, who are making people aware of the precautions to be taken to prevent locust attacks in villages,” he said.

The locusts, which hit Mahendragarh on Friday night, reached Jhajjar this morning. Officials from the administration said arrangements had been made for the situation.

Locusts reached Haryana’s Jhajjar district around 8 am this morning, said officials from the district administration. Around 10.30, they passed through the district’s Bhadsa area and began heading towards Gurgaon. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/08zDMrpQ2B — Sakshi Dayal (@sakshi_dayal) June 27, 2020

“The Deputy Commissioner is keeping an eye on every activity related to the locusts. Concerned Block Development Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Tehsildar, and officials from the agriculture department are taking steps to protect farmers against damage to crops, and attempts are being made to keep away the swarm by beating on steel plates,” said a spokesperson of the administration.

At 10.30 am, officials said the ;ocusts had passed through the Bhadsa area of Jhajjar and were moving towards Gurgaon.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd