Gurgaon Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: ‘Offices to run with up to 50% staff; cinema halls, metro services suspended’

From Monday, all internal sector markets will be open from 10 am to 6 pm but on odd-even basis. (Representational) From Monday, all internal sector markets will be open from 10 am to 6 pm but on odd-even basis. (Representational)

As part of the Lockdown 4.0 norms to be followed in the district, the Gurgaon District Magistrate announced Wednesday that offices in Gurugram can operate with up to 50 per cent strength and industries can operate with 100 per cent staff, among other key directions. In a four page-long order issued today, DM Amit Khatri said that “all Private Offices can operate with up to 50 per cent strength as per requirement, with the remaining persons working from home.” All industrial establishments “outside Containment zone” shall also be permitted to function with 100 per cent staff, the order read.

Marriages and funerals can take place with guests restricted to 50 and 20 respectively, four-wheeler vehicles can have a maximum of two passengers besides the driver, and intra-state movement of buses is permitted with “not more than 50 per cent of the bus capacity”, were other guidelines in the order.

Activities that will remain suspended are passenger movement by trains, metro rail services, cinema halls, shopping malls, swimming pools, as well as dine in services in restaurants, cafes, and other eateries.

Face cover compulsory at work places

Laying out the norms to be followed by work places, the order states that “wearing of face cover” is compulsory along with provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitiser “preferably with touch-free mechanism” at all entry and exit points in common areas. Use of Aarogya Setu application has also been made mandatory for all employees, with the order stating, “It shall be the responsibility of the Head of the respective Organisations to ensure 100% coverage of this app among the employees.”

Stand-alone, residential complex shops can open with staggered timings

Regarding functioning of shops and markets, the order stated that stand-alone shops, neighbourhood shops, residential complex shops, sector markets, HSVP markets, bazars, and market complexes are now permitted to open, but with staggered timings.

While shops selling essentials items, such as poultry and animal feed, as well as those involved in veterinary services, courier and postal services will be permitted to remain open between 7.30 am and 6.30 pm on all days, shops offering services such as plumbing, electricians, AC repair, cycle stores and repairs, photostat shops, mobile recharge stores, shops selling construction materials, hardware and paints will only be allowed to open between 8 am and 6 pm on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Gift shops, clothing stores to operate on Tuesday, Thursday Saturday

Shops such as gift shops and toy stores, bag and suitcase shops, optical shops, clothing stores, crockery stores, dry cleaners, jewellery shops, and shops selling bedding and furniture, meanwhile, will only be allowed to operate between 8 am and 6 pm on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

While laying out these guidelines, the order clearly states that certain SOPs that have to be followed by these establishments, including ensuring “permanent paint marking outside and inside their shops”.

“These marks shall be made 6 feet apart and it shall be ensured that persons visiting and working maintain social distancing by means of those marks. They shall also ensure that there is enough space for people to stand as per marking,” states the order.

Shopkeepers, customers to wear gloves, masks; not more than 5 allowed

Regarding public places, the order says all shopkeepers and visitors and customers should wear gloves and masks, and gatherings of five or more persons shall not be allowed. Regarding marriages and funerals, the order states that both shall ensure social distancing, and the maximum number of guests should be restricted to 50 and 20 respectively. Besides, spitting will be punishable with a fine of Rs 1,000.

“If social distancing is not maintained by any shop, then the said shop shall be liable to be closed in view of public health hazard involved in containing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic and the shopkeeper shall also be liable for prosecution under relevant laws,” the order further read.

4-wheelers can have max two passengers, including driver

As for movement of people, the order said that four-wheelers can have “maximum two passengers besides the vehicle driver”, while intra-state movement of buses will be permitted with 50 per cent capacity, and boarding allowed from only rear door, and de-boarding from front door. Each passenger has to also be screened through thermal guns.

The order states that the directions “shall come into force with immediate effect and shall be effective up to 12:00 midnight on May 31″.

“Any violation of these instructions/orders is liable to criminal prosecution under the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code,” the order added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd