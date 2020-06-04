Gurgaon lifts border restrictions

Delhi Gurgaon Border, while the vehicles in queue to enter Gurgaon, at NH 8, waiting for the access, as Gurgaon has Sealed it’s border. Delhi Gurgaon Border, while the vehicles in queue to enter Gurgaon, at NH 8, waiting for the access, as Gurgaon has Sealed it’s border.

A month after the District Magistrate imposed additional restrictions at Gurgaon’s border with Delhi, the curbs were withdrawn on Tuesday, removing the need for commuters to procure passes to cross the border for the first time in a month.

“The order enforcing ‘Additional Restrictions on Public Movement’…is hereby withdrawn in view of prevailing MHA and state government directions for phased reopening and unrestricted movement of persons and goods,” states the order issued by DM Amit Khatri.

As a result, the barricades were removed from the Delhi-Gurgaon border on the Expressway for the first time since May 1 Wednesday.

“Movement passes will no longer be needed for intra- or inter-state travel,” Khatri told The Indian Express.

The border had been sealed following a spike in cases of coronavirus in the state, with officials justifying the move by claiming that most of these cases were related to Delhi. Even as the Haryana government, earlier this week, declared that it would open its borders, the Delhi government, from Monday, sealed its borders.

Meanwhile, Haryana witnessed the biggest single-day spike in coronavirus numbers Wednesday as it added 302 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Gurgaon and Faridabad again led with 132 and 69 fresh cases, followed by 28 each in Sonepat and Narnaul.

