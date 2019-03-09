Gurgaon: Leopard set free day after Palwal rescue

A day after a three-year-old male leopard was rescued from Palwal’s Ramnagar Colony, the animal, which was kept under observation for 24 hours, was released back into the wild Friday evening.

Advertising

“The animal was released back into the wild… It was eating properly and seemed to be in good health over the last one day since it was rescued… It was kept under observation for 24 hours just as a precautionary measure,” Additional Chief Conservator of Forests Vinod Kumar said.

Divisional Forest Officer Shyam Sunder Kaushik said, “The effect of the tranquiliser itself takes 8-10 hours to wear off, but the leopard appears to be healthy. It was kept at Rohtak zoo overnight.”

The animal had been tranquilised and rescued around 2 pm on Thursday, almost five hours after it was spotted inside the bathroom of a house in Ramnagar Colony.

Advertising

Residents of the establishment had locked the animal inside the bathroom, a move which officials from the Forest Department have since acknowledged made their task much easier.