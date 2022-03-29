Gurgaon: Labourer trapped beneath loose soil rescued

A labourer suffered injuries after he got trapped beneath a mound of loose soil while he was engaged in digging work at an under-construction commercial plot near the Sikhanderpur Bada village in Gurgaon Sector 85 Tuesday morning.

The Fire department officials said a rescue call was received at IMT Manesar at 9:50 am following which, two fire tenders were pressed into service. An official said six workers were working in the basement, dug about 25 feet deep, of the plot when a mound of earth collapsed on them around 9:30 am.

While five of the labourers managed to escape with minor injuries, one labourer, identified as Gajendra Pal, a native of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, got trapped beneath the soil.

Gulshan Kalra, deputy director, Fire department, said Pal was rescued and rushed to the civil hospital in Gurgaon, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Manoj, a tractor driver, who was involved in the rescue effort, said, the mud and earth were removed using four earth movers working at the site. “One person was trapped underneath the soil. With the help of other workers, he was rescued and taken to a hospital,” he said.