LLM student shot at in accidental firing during ‘Kuan Poojan’ ceremony in Gurgaon

A 24-year-old LLM student suffered a gunshot wound after he was allegedly accidentally shot during a ‘Kuan Poojan’ ceremony in Sector 10 area in Gurgaon, said the police Monday. The police said they have registered a case against the accused.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday when the victim, Sparsh Ranga had gone to his uncle’s house in Garhi Harsaru near Sector 10 for a ritual ceremony.

“A large crowd had gathered at my uncle’s house for the programme. A man from our neighbourhood was seated on a chair at the venue and he had his licensed gun in his hand. When the man was inspecting his gun, he accidentally fired it and a bullet hit me on my left thigh. I fell down and was taken to a hospital,” said the victim in the police complaint.

The police said the victim was rushed to a hospital in Sector 90, where he is undergoing treatment.

“The victim suffered one gunshot wound in his leg and is undergoing treatment. It seems to be a case of accidental firing during a ritual. The accused lives in the same neighbourhood and there is no prior incident of enmity among the families. We are verifying the contents of the complaint and recording statements. The accused is yet to be arrested,” said a police official.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code at the Sector 10 police station, said the police.