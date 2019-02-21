Gurgaon: ‘Kidnapped at gunpoint, minor raped by 3 men’

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly forced into a vehicle at gunpoint and raped by three men in Gurgaon on Monday evening. The girl’s mother had sent her to buy milk from a nearby shop when the three men abducted her, took her to a room in a nearby village and raped her, police said.

“The child’s parents registered a complaint about their daughter going missing on Monday. We tracked her down on Tuesday,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police.

The Station House Officer of the local police station said that though the accused are yet to be formally arrested, one of the alleged rapists has been apprehended. “When we reached the spot to rescue her, two of the men managed to get away, but the third jumped off the terrace of the house and fractured his foot. He is undergoing treatment,” said SHO Dalbir Singh.

“We will question him once he recovers; efforts are on to arrest the other two men,” he said.

The child is “still in shock”, said officials from the Child Welfare Committee. “She is very shaken and traumatised. She shudders even when we or her mother touch her. We have conducted one round of counselling today, but she is not able to speak much right now,” said CWC chairperson Shakuntala Dhull.

“We have sent the child home, and told her parents to make sure she is comfortable and in a proper environment. We will look to counsel her again in a couple of days, once she is more settled,” she said.