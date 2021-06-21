Gurgaon kicks off mega vaccination drive, plans to inoculate 30,000 in a day

The Gurgaon district administration kicked off its ‘Mega Vaccination Drive’ on Monday with the aim of inoculating 30,000 people in a day.

According to officials, 190 camp sites and five drive-through vaccination facilities have been set up across the district where inoculation will take place from 8 am to 5 pm. While 250 doses of Covishield will be administered at each of the camps, 500 doses will be given at the drive-through facilities.

The drive-through facilities have been set up at WorldMark 65, AIPL Joy Street, Aria Mall, South Point Carnival, and M3M Urbana Parking Area. Officials informed that 75 of the camp sites have bee put up in rural areas of Gurgaon while 115 are in urban areas.

“At all the sites, vaccination will take place for those who are above 18 years of age. No previous appointment or registration will be required and vaccination will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis,” Dr MP Singh, the deputy civil surgeon of Gurgaon, said.

He added, “A second dose of Covishield will only be given if one has completed the 84-days interval. Arrangements have been made for a total of 50,000 vaccine slots in the district today by the health department, and the target is to vaccinate at least 30,000 people. In addition, slots are available at 19 private hospitals as well.”

According to data available with the health department, a total of 9,30,810 people have been vaccinated in Gurgaon to date.