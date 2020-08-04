Gurgaon: Key accused arrested in truck driver assault

A still from a video that showed the group beating the victim on the road A still from a video that showed the group beating the victim on the road

Police have arrested two more people, including main accused Monu, in the attack on a truck driver transporting buffalo meat in Gurgaon last week.

According to police, Monu, a resident of Rithoj village, has claimed he is a “gau rakshak”. “Monu is the main perpetrator of the violence; he beat up the victim with a hammer, causing major injuries,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police. The second accused has been identified as Anesh, a resident of Sohna.

The incident took place last Friday, when the victim, Lukman, was transporting meat from Nuh to Gurgaon’s Jama Masjid area and the accused, riding motorcycles, tried to stop him and later beat him up. They also got into a confrontation with police personnel who tried to save Lukman.

ACP (Crime) Preet Pal Sangwan, said, “Neither of the accused have a past criminal history. They are not part of Gau Raksha Dal or any such registered group, but they call themselves gau rakshaks. Monu runs a dairy in Badshahpur.”

“The hammer he used in the crime has not been retrieved yet. Monu has been produced in court and taken into police remand,” he said.

A member of the Gau Raksha Dal denied involvement of the group’s members in the incident: “None of those arrested are a part of our group.”

Four arrests have been made so far and three policemen, including an SHO, has been suspended for “negligence in duties”.

