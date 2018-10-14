Gurgaon: Judge’s wife, son shot at by police guard

The video grab showing gunman handling the injured wife and the son. (Image Courtesy: Sakshi Dayal) The video grab showing gunman handling the injured wife and the son. (Image Courtesy: Sakshi Dayal)

A 32-year-old head constable was arrested by Gurgaon Police on Saturday evening for shooting at the wife and son of an additional district and sessions judge. The constable, who hails from Mahendragarh, had been deployed as the judge’s personal security officer.

Police said the incident took place around 3 pm, in broad daylight. The accused, Mahipal, had been posted with judge Krishan Kant Sharma for the last one-and-a-half years, said a police officer. “Mahipal fled the spot after shooting the judge’s relatives. He was arrested from Gurgaon-Faridabad road couple of hours later. He appears to be mentally unstable and depressed, and was mumbling to himself even when he was apprehended,” said Sumit Kumar, DCP (Crime).

KK Rao, Commissioner of Police, said, “After the incident, he himself called up the judge and told him that he had shot his wife and son. He has given us his version of events, and is not changing his statement. However, his story seems implausible so we are cross verifying it, and cannot share it with the press right now.”

The gunman apprehended for shooting the wife & son of an additional sessions judge in Gurgaon this afternoon has been identified as a 32 year old head constable hailing from Mahendragarh. Videos recorded by bystanders show him fleeing the spot after the incident. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/xghCo79hpC

— Sakshi Dayal (@sakshi_dayal) October 13, 2018

Acquaintances of the family also reiterated that Sharma had received a call from Mahipal while he was in a meeting, following which he alerted the police. The incident took place around 3 pm at Unitech Arcadia — a shopping complex in Sector 49. Sharma’s wife, Ritu (37), and 18-year-old son Dhruv, had gone to purchase some items in the official car — a white Honda City — and Mahipal was escorting them.

It was while they were returning to the vehicle after completing their shopping that the accused opened fire, said police. A shopkeeper at the complex, who did not want to be named, said, “I was standing near the road and talking on the phone when I saw him shoot the woman. The boy then tried to stop him and the two got into a scuffle. After that, he shot the boy as well.”

Police said that the accused fired five shots in total — while Ritu was shot in her shoulder and abdomen, her son was shot twice in the head and once on his shoulder. Video recordings, made by bystanders, show the accused trying to lift Dhruv and put him in the car after the incident.

After a few attempts at this, however, Mahipal got into the car and drove off, even as a crowd began gathering around the victims and people called to each other to alert the police and summon an ambulance. Other visuals showed the two lying on the road, injured, in the aftermath of the incident — while Ritu lay on her back, unconscious, with her purse and spectacles still next to her; Dhruv could be seen still conscious, repeatedly rubbing his head, which was soaked in blood, while a bystander tried to put pressure and stop the blood flowing from the wounds.

“Both of them were first rushed to Park hospital, from where they were referred to Medanta — The Medicity,” said DCP Kumar. By Saturday evening, sources said that Ritu was out of danger, and Dhruv had been operated upon but could have “some disability” for the rest of his life since he was shot in the head.

Following the incident, police had set up checkpoints across Gurgaon, and the accused was finally arrested around 5.30 pm from the Gurgaon-Faridabad road. Sources said that in the interim, he had not only called up Sharma, but also visited a friend in Islampur, who he hoped would help him.

“He first told his friend that the judge’s family had been in an accident, and asked him to go with him in the car to help them. Once his friend boarded the vehicle, he told him the truth,” said a police source. In the wake of the revelation, the source claimed Mahipal’s friend refused to help him, and de-boarded the vehicle.

