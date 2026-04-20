Explained: Why Gurgaon is struggling to match Delhi’s 13% electric vehicle adoption rate

While Haryana’s 2022 EV policy offers subsidies and tax exemptions, RWA heads point to friction between residents over setting up charging stations

Written by: Devansh Mittal, Abhimanyu Hazarika
7 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 20, 2026 04:43 PM IST
Gurgaon electric vehicle adoption lag explained as data shows lower penetration than Delhi due to charging gaps, policy issues and infrastructure bottlenecks.Gurgaon EV adoption lag explained as data shows lower penetration than Delhi due to charging gaps, policy issues and infrastructure bottlenecks. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

As Delhi plans to roll out its ambitious electric vehicle (EV) policy soon, its neighbour Gurgaon lags behind the national capital in terms of EV penetration despite implementing a policy three years ago. While Delhi has an adoption rate of around 13%, Gurgaon’s is around 6%.

There were just 3,670 pure EV vehicles registered in 2025 at Gurgaon’s three RTOs, compared to 57,169 petrol vehicles, data accessed by The Indian Express from the central government’s VAHAN portal shows. In Delhi, on the other hand, there were about 71,000 pure EV registrations compared to 3.89 lakh petrol registrations in 2025.

EV registrations account for only 5.4% of total registrations in the Millennium City, according to data compiled by Envirocatalysts, an environmental think-tank. Diesel vehicles account for 12.8% and petrol 57% of registrations in Gurgaon in FY 2025-26.

EV adoption in Delhi’s neighbouring cities (like Gurgaon) is crucial if the air quality of the National Capital Region has to be improved, said experts. “If we want to actually improve the air quality in Delhi and its surrounding regions, we have to think of not just state-level policies, but regional plans where other states complement Delhi’s actions,” said Shyamasis Das, senior fellow at Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP), pointing that the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has the mandate to direct states to take such steps.

The Indian Express breaks down the main reasons why e-vehicles are yet to catch on in Gurgaon:

Questions on charging infrastructure

Several residents have complained that installing charging infrastructure in housing societies often runs into a wall.

Sunil Sareen, deputy convenor of the Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Association, said a majority of societies along the Expressway, and its residents, are in favour of EVs and associated infrastructure being available.

Story continues below this ad

“But there needs to be a push from the government as well. We don’t have clarity on the role of Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the policy; because of this, some people are trying to stall adoption and block installations, in the name of fire and safety clearances,” he claimed.

Flat owners resisting EV charging points make up less than 1% of residents of the Dwarka Expressway sectors, Sareen claimed.

The fire department said it is not involved in approving or installing EV chargers anywhere, in residential premises or premises. “It is not needed for installation or at any stage, our department is not involved. Regardless of whether it is in the basement or ground floor or others,” said Gurgaon Fire Safety Officer Jai Narayan.

At Emaar Imperial Gardens in Sector 102, off Dwarka Expressway, efforts are on to scale up its EV adoption readiness. It currently has one private charging station, equipped with both fast and slow speeds.

Story continues below this ad

The RWA’s general secretary, Krishna Madhav, said in the coming weeks, their multi-level car park will have at least 150 EV charging points against individual spaces.

“These will have (largely) individual pre-paid metres attached to them. They were installed on a no-profit basis at around Rs 10,000 each that residents readily paid. Still, there are some who tried to stop it by bombarding authorities with emails about needing fire clearances,” Madhav said.

He also stressed that there are no straight guidelines and incentives for parking spaces to have EV charging points. “There is no clarity as to whether we are eligible for subsidies. As of now, in the private charging point in the common area, it costs Rs 25 per unit for fast charging.”

To be sure, with regard to charging infrastructure, Haryana’s 2022 EV policy offers some subsidy on fixed capital (long-term durable assets) investments for charging stations.

Story continues below this ad

It does this by providing a one-time subsidy covering 20% of the initial setup and equipment costs, capped at Rs 5 lakh, for the first 200 stations that spend over Rs 25 lakh.

Additionally, smaller charging stations established in residential complexes or commercial buildings are eligible for a similar 20% subsidy on setup costs, up to Rs 50,000 for the first 2,000 units.

It also directs the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) to mandatorily include provisions for charging stations in large societies, offices and malls.

Official speak

Delhi saw installation of 1,957 charging stations in the last five years under the central government’s EV schemes, while the number of charging stations installed in the entire state of Haryana stood at less than half at 919 stations.

Story continues below this ad

The Indian Express spoke to officials on what measures are in place to boost EV adoption.

According to a spokesperson from the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, all EV connection applications are processed as a top priority. “If all paperwork is in order, the connection is put in place in seven days; it is the same for applications to increase the sanctioned load.”

“Moreover, to encourage EV adoption, we install the necessary transformers free of cost. In Southern Haryana districts, we have installed 360 EV charging points, and another 50 are in the pipeline. A lot of private players have been showing interest,” he added.

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram Executive Engineer Sandeep Dhundwal said on its part, the civic body has signed MOUs with PSUs to install 25 battery swapping and 20 EV charging stations.

Story continues below this ad

“The MCG will provide the land while the rest will be financed by the companies. The policy does not specify the onus is on us but we are taking the lead for EVs in Gurgaon. By December, we hope to see most of the units in place. And then learning from that as a first phase, we hope to replicate it across the city so there is a charging point every 3-4 km. The land and sites are being finalised.”

Dhundwal also said objections to fears of fires will be addressed as and when formally received. “In the first phase, we will not be picking residential areas… the idea… is to develop in the style of parking spaces as people need a space to keep their car too while charging.”

A look at Haryana’s policy

According to the policy, Gurgaon and Faridabad will be developed as model electric mobility cities, with phased targets to transition to electric mobility. The policy mandates a complete shift of all commercial passenger vehicles to electric vehicles, with an intention to phase out fossil fuel-based commercial vehicles in these two cities by 2030.

To increase the share of EVs on state roads, the policy offers purchase incentives for various categories of vehicles.

Story continues below this ad
  • For electric cars which have an ex-showroom price between Rs 15-40 lakh, the policy offers an incentive up to 15% (or Rs 6 lakh) for the first 1,000 vehicles.
  • For electric cars priced between Rs 40-70 lakh, it offers incentives up to 15% (or Rs 10 lakh) for the first 1,000 cars purchased.
  • It even offers some limited incentives for hybrid vehicles, hydrogen vehicles and electric tractors, as well as government electric buses.
  • It doesn’t offer incentives for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers since the central government was offering incentives for these under its flagship FAME-II scheme.Importantly, it offers a complete exemption of Motor Vehicles Tax, which ranges between 5 and 10% of the ex-showroom cost, for the first 30,000 electric two-wheelers and the first 15,000 electric three-wheelers. A 75% exemption for electric and hydrogen fuel-based cars for the first 10,000 purchases is also provided.

Devansh Mittal
Devansh Mittal
twitter

Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications. Professional Background Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University. Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city. Recent Notable Work His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences: An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled. A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo. A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods. Reporting Approach Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city. Contact X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_ Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More

Abhimanyu Hazarika
Abhimanyu Hazarika

Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana. Education - Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020) - B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019) Professional Experience Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features. Reporting Interests His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon. Recent Coverage (2025) - Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025). - Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025). - Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025). - Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram. - Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025). - Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025). Contact X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 20: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments