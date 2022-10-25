scorecardresearch
Gurgaon: Iraqi couple duped of $15,000 by men posing as cops

The police said they had procured a purported CCTV clip in which one of the accused can be seen.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday around 3.30 pm when the couple was going to a market.

An Iraqi couple, who came to Gurgaon for treatment at a private hospital, was allegedly conned $15,000 by two men impersonating police officers, said the police Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday around 3.30 pm when the couple was going to a market.

In the police complaint, the Iraqi woman, said, “We came to Gurgaon for my husband’s operation at a private hospital and we took accommodation in a hotel in Sector 39. On Sunday afternoon, my husband and I left the hotel to go to the market. At the hotel gate, a car arrived in which two men were seated.”

The complainant said that one of the men got down from the car. “He said that he was a police officer and showed his ID. He said he wanted to check our belongings stating that he suspected that we were carrying drugs. He checked my bag… He then asked my husband what he was carrying in his pocket. When my husband said nothing, he insisted on checking, so my husband took out his purse and showed it to him.”

“The purse had 15000 US dollars which we had carried from our country for the purpose of treatment. They [accused] took it and smelled it and said these are drugs… They took the money and fled in the car. We both ran after the car, but they were gone,” she added.

The police said they had procured a purported CCTV clip in which one of the accused can be seen. A police officer said, “The accused are yet to be arrested. Prima facie, it appears that the two accused were in plain clothes and claimed to be police officers. We are conducting raids to trace them.”

A case was registered against the accused under sections 379 (theft), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sadar police station, said an official.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 04:11:26 pm
Live Blog

