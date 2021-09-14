Gurgaon: Inter-state gang kingpin, wanted in 40 cases, arrested

The Gurgaon police on Monday arrested an inter-state thief, accused in at least 40 cases of burglaries and thefts in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad and adjoining districts. Haryana police had set a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to his arrest.

According to the police, Dalip, a resident of Sangam Vihar in Delhi, was wanted in 19 cases of theft in Delhi, 16 in Gurgaon and six in Faridabad. Some of his accomplices, Harikishan, Vimal alias Golu and Ranjit, were earlier arrested by the police.

Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said, “the accused was part of a gang that specialised in burglaries in Delhi and NCR regions. They mainly targeted locked houses. A probe has found that the accused had been arrested several times since he took to crime in 2014. His gang had been particularly active in Gurgaon in recent years.”

The crime branch, Sector 17, received a tip-off about his whereabouts on Monday, following which he was arrested from Iffco Chowk. A police officer said, “the accused has confessed to being involved in six cases of thefts and burglaries in Gurgaon in the last two-three years. He was the kingpin of this gang. We will take him on remand and interrogate him about his accomplices and their criminal record.”

The accused was produced in a district court on Monday and sent to police custody for two days, said the police.