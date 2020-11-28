Gurgaon insulated from protest for 2nd day in row

The Delhi Police for the first time used trucks filled with sand to stop their tractors at the Singhu Border. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Even as groups of farmers descended on Tikri and Singhu borders of Delhi to protest against the farm laws for the second day in a row, the situation at the Gurgaon-Delhi border and within Gurgaon district remained calm.

In the absence of protesters in the district, and with security already beefed up since Thursday, the only impact visible of the protests on the district was in the movement of vehicles at the border areas. At the Sirhaul toll plaza, for example, barricades were placed across the carriageway, with police personnel checking every vehicle that passed through, allowing movement in only a single lane through the morning. An ambulance and a fire brigade were on standby in addition to the police personnel maintaining a watch in the area.

“There has been no impact of the protest on the district today either. Security had been intensified Wednesday itself and strict watch was being maintained in seven border areas today as well,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd