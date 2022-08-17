scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Gurgaon: Ingka Centre breaks ground on its first IKEA anchored meeting place

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar participated in the groundbreaking ceremony of Ingka Centre’s mixed-use commercial project in Gurgaon on Tuesday.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
August 17, 2022 11:07:10 am
ikeaIngka Centre, a part of the Ingka Group which includes IKEA Retail and Ingka Investments, started the construction of the first IKEA anchored ‘meeting place’ in India in Gurgaon Tuesday. (File photo for representation, Reuters)

Ingka Centre, a part of the Ingka Group which includes IKEA Retail and Ingka Investments, started the construction of the first IKEA anchored ‘meeting place’ in India in Gurgaon Tuesday.

With a total investment of about €400 million (Rs 3,500 crore), the meeting place, with its dynamic retail, green community areas, workspaces and spaces for community events, is expected to generate around 2,500 jobs and attract 20 million visitors annually, the group said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar participated in the groundbreaking ceremony of Ingka Centre’s mixed-use commercial project in Gurgaon on Tuesday.

Khattar said that IKEA’s entry reflects the progressive policies for ease of doing business in the state.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizensPremium
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

“We see IKEA as a strong partner in increasing local manufacturing in the state and bringing best practices in retail and supply chain. The project will significantly boost employment and investments in the region. Haryana is becoming the first choice of foreign investors for setting up their businesses along with other multinationals who have expansion plans on the cards,” he said.

Khattar added it was remarkable to know that 27 per cent of what IKEA sells in India is locally sourced and with its aim to achieve 50 per cent in the coming years, the initiative will have a multiplier effect in terms of employment.

Susanne Pulverer, CEO and CSO, IKEA India said, “Today marks a major milestone as we commence our project in Gurgaon with the ground-breaking ceremony. We have a long-term commitment to Delhi-NCR to create a positive impact on people, the planet, and the local economy through our business.”

Advertisement

“Together with Ingka Centres, we will become a strong contributor to increasing the overall home furnishing market and bring a unique retail experience for many people. We look forward to meeting and inspiring our customers with our affordable, beautiful, well-designed, and sustainable home furnishing products and solutions,” added Pulverer.

In a statement, Ingka Centres said the total building area of the Gurgaon meeting place will be around 17,00,000 square feet over nine floors.

“The state-of-the-art development will deliver a vibrant mix of food and beverage and edutainment learning spaces, alongside a wide retail offer anchored by IKEA and with a combination of global and local brands. Over 3,20,000 square feet of high-class office space will sit atop the retail area, offering workspaces with an independent entry and a direct connection to the food and entertainment offer. The new IKEA store will be spread across a space of 250,000 square feet and will offer over 9,000 home furnishing products along with room sets for ideas and inspirations to live a better life at home,” the statement added.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

Planned to open in late 2025 with an expected annual footfall of 20 million, the new meeting place will be developed as a community hub and feature dedicated spaces including a landscaped sky roof garden, an amphitheatre for public events and an inner garden connecting the two levels of retail and food and beverage outlets to host activities and events, said the company.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 11:07:10 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

2

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'

3

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

4

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

5

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

Featured Stories

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Explained: 50 years after her Oscars protest, why the Academy has apologi...
Explained: 50 years after her Oscars protest, why the Academy has apologi...
Gear up for aggressive fight in 2024: BJP high command to Bihar unit
Gear up for aggressive fight in 2024: BJP high command to Bihar unit
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Cong campaign panel chief in J&K

Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Cong campaign panel chief in J&K

The Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Joe Biden
Explained

The Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Joe Biden

OnePlus Nord Buds CE: My new morning walk companion
Tech Review

OnePlus Nord Buds CE: My new morning walk companion

Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say

Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say

Premium
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Premium
Elon Musk buying Manchester United? Tweet sparks speculation

Elon Musk buying Manchester United? Tweet sparks speculation

I am a diabetic. Can I have alcohol or not? How much? Doctor answers

I am a diabetic. Can I have alcohol or not? How much? Doctor answers

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement