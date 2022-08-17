Gurgaon: Ingka Centre breaks ground on its first IKEA anchored meeting place

Ingka Centre, a part of the Ingka Group which includes IKEA Retail and Ingka Investments, started the construction of the first IKEA anchored ‘meeting place’ in India in Gurgaon Tuesday.

With a total investment of about €400 million (Rs 3,500 crore), the meeting place, with its dynamic retail, green community areas, workspaces and spaces for community events, is expected to generate around 2,500 jobs and attract 20 million visitors annually, the group said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar participated in the groundbreaking ceremony of Ingka Centre’s mixed-use commercial project in Gurgaon on Tuesday.

Khattar said that IKEA’s entry reflects the progressive policies for ease of doing business in the state.

“We see IKEA as a strong partner in increasing local manufacturing in the state and bringing best practices in retail and supply chain. The project will significantly boost employment and investments in the region. Haryana is becoming the first choice of foreign investors for setting up their businesses along with other multinationals who have expansion plans on the cards,” he said.

Khattar added it was remarkable to know that 27 per cent of what IKEA sells in India is locally sourced and with its aim to achieve 50 per cent in the coming years, the initiative will have a multiplier effect in terms of employment.

Susanne Pulverer, CEO and CSO, IKEA India said, “Today marks a major milestone as we commence our project in Gurgaon with the ground-breaking ceremony. We have a long-term commitment to Delhi-NCR to create a positive impact on people, the planet, and the local economy through our business.”

Advertisement

“Together with Ingka Centres, we will become a strong contributor to increasing the overall home furnishing market and bring a unique retail experience for many people. We look forward to meeting and inspiring our customers with our affordable, beautiful, well-designed, and sustainable home furnishing products and solutions,” added Pulverer.

In a statement, Ingka Centres said the total building area of the Gurgaon meeting place will be around 17,00,000 square feet over nine floors.

“The state-of-the-art development will deliver a vibrant mix of food and beverage and edutainment learning spaces, alongside a wide retail offer anchored by IKEA and with a combination of global and local brands. Over 3,20,000 square feet of high-class office space will sit atop the retail area, offering workspaces with an independent entry and a direct connection to the food and entertainment offer. The new IKEA store will be spread across a space of 250,000 square feet and will offer over 9,000 home furnishing products along with room sets for ideas and inspirations to live a better life at home,” the statement added.

Advertisement

Planned to open in late 2025 with an expected annual footfall of 20 million, the new meeting place will be developed as a community hub and feature dedicated spaces including a landscaped sky roof garden, an amphitheatre for public events and an inner garden connecting the two levels of retail and food and beverage outlets to host activities and events, said the company.