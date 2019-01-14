Gurgaon: In second crash at underpass this year, 1 dead

A week after a person was killed and another injured in an accident at the Sector 42-43 underpass on Gurgaon’s Golf Course road, a 24-year-old man was killed in a collision in another underpass along the same stretch.

Police said the victim has been identified as Pankaj Bhatt, who hailed from Uttarakhand and lived in Gurgaon’s Kendriya Vihar. The incident took place on January 9 around 11 pm inside the DLF 5 underpass. Police said the victim was returning home to Sector 56 from MG Road where he worked at a BPO.

“The accident took place on the ramp leading out of the underpass. Bhatt was on his bike, heading from the direction of Phase 1 towards Sector 56. He collided with a taxi that had broken down and was stationary on the ramp, which he had failed to spot in time,” said PRO of Gurgaon Police Subhash Boken, adding that he was wearing a helmet but was sustained serious injuries.

Police said Bhatt was rushed to Paras Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, but died on Saturday. “An FIR has been registered at Sector 53 police station under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), and 304A (death by negligence),” said PRO Boken. Investigation is on and further action will be taken according to our findings,” PRO Boken said.

His body has been handed to his family. Police sources said they are looking into claims that the cab driver was sleeping in the vehicle while he awaited assistance.

This is the sixth fatal accident that has occurred inside an underpass in Gurgaon since December 2017, but is the first to occur in the DLF5 underpass. In the first accident on January 5, a 30-year-old man was killed after his bike was hit by a speeding Ertiga.

Past accidents

January 5, 2019: Man killed after motorcycle hit by speeding vehicle inside Sector 42-43 underpass at Golf Course Road

June 25, 2018: Man killed after his car rammed a divider inside Rajiv Chowk underpass

May 6, 2018: 2 killed in head-on collision with another car at Sikanderpur underpass

March 13, 2018: Man killed when his bike was hit by a speeding car at underpass near Medanta –The Medicity.

Dec 27, 2017: Man killed after his bike was hit by a speeding Corolla near the mouth of Sikanderpur underpass