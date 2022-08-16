scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

According to the police, the incident took place around 1.30 am near Sidhrawali on NH-48 when an Innova car, carrying four men and two women, was travelling from Jaipur to Delhi.

"The truck driver escaped from the spot. Efforts are on to arrest him. An FIR is being registered against the truck driver," a police officer said.

Four persons died while two suffered injuries after a truck allegedly overturned and crashed on a car on the NH-48 near Bilaspur in Gurgaon early on Tuesday, the police said. The victims are former IIT students who worked in private firms in Noida and were returning from Udaipur after a vacation, officers said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1.30 am near Sidhrawali on the highway when an Innova car carrying four men and two women was travelling from Jaipur to Delhi. A truck carrying sacks of corn, which was going from Delhi to Jaipur, crossed the divider on the highway before crashing down on the car, they added.

The police identified the deceased as Deepak, 25, Adarsh Kumar, 23, Kumara Pujit, 25, and Muskan, 24. The two injured – Priyanka, 22, and Jasnor Singh, 27 – are undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Officers said Priyanka suffered a fracture in her foot, while the other injured person is stable.

“The car was completely crushed and the injured were retrieved from the mangled remains of the car. All the injured were rushed to a private hospital in Bilaspur where four people succumbed to the injuries. Their bodies have been kept at the mortuary for post-mortem. We have informed the families of the deceased and they are on their way to Gurgaon,” a police officer said.

“The truck driver escaped from the spot. Efforts are on to arrest him. An FIR is being registered against the truck driver,” the officer said.

First published on: 16-08-2022 at 11:19:01 am
