IFFCO Chowk service road cave-in: Sewer line repair still on, may take 3-4 days

Repair work on a key service road near IFFCO Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, which caved in earlier this week amid heavy rain, is expected to take another three to four days, officials said on Friday.

The cave-in occurred on Tuesday afternoon around 3 pm, and opened up a 10-foot sinkhole on the service road, which connects traffic between Delhi and Jaipur, after an ageing 1,000-mm-diameter master sewer line collapsed beneath the carriageway.

The cave-in initially affected water supply in several parts of Millennium City and disrupted traffic near the arterial stretch to neighbouring cities. While water supply issues were addressed, traffic disruptions still continue.