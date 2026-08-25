Service road near Gurgaon’s IFFCO Chowk caves in, traffic averted to prevent potential accident

A day after Gurgaon was crippled by waterlogging after heavy rains, a sinkhole opened up on a service road near IFFCO Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, further exposing vulnerabilities in the city’s drainage and civic infrastructure.
The cave-in on the busy service lane created a deep crater, posing an potential threat to motorists.
Authorities were alerted to the situation at 3:15 pm. To prevent potential accidents, a team from the Gurgaon Traffic police cordoned off the affected stretch using reflective barricades and signage to divert commuter movement away from the sinkhole.
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The traffic police alerted both the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), following which technical teams rushed to the site to assess the subsidence, Traffic Inspector Mahabir Singh told The Indian Express.
In a statement posted on X, the NHAI Delhi Regional Office noted: “A sinkhole has been observed on the LHS service road near IFFCO Chowk. The affected area has been immediately barricaded as a safety measure. Preliminary inspection indicates possible leakage from the GMDA sewer line beneath the location, resulting in soil erosion and road settlement.”
The highway authority warned that the settlement could pose structural risks to adjacent infrastructure if left unattended and stated that that the matter had been taken up with the GMDA for rectification. A joint engineering team from both agencies has initiated inspection and immediate ground stabilization work.
The cave-in comes on the heels of severe civic paralysis across the city on Monday. Heavy downpours measuring 75 mm brought key arterial corridors to a grinding halt, leaving key intersections near Subhash Chowk, Rail Vihar, and the expressway inundated. The subsequent waterlogging trapped over a dozen school buses for hours and forced the district administration to issue work-from-home advisories for corporate offices and shift private schools to online classes.
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Last month, two lanes on the Narsinghpur section of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway had to be shut after a section of the main road caved in after heavy rain.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More