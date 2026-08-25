Service road near Gurgaon’s IFFCO Chowk caves in, traffic averted to prevent potential accident

A day after Gurgaon was crippled by waterlogging after heavy rains, a sinkhole opened up on a service road near IFFCO Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, further exposing vulnerabilities in the city’s drainage and civic infrastructure.

The cave-in on the busy service lane created a deep crater, posing an potential threat to motorists.

Authorities were alerted to the situation at 3:15 pm. To prevent potential accidents, a team from the Gurgaon Traffic police cordoned off the affected stretch using reflective barricades and signage to divert commuter movement away from the sinkhole.

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The traffic police alerted both the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), following which technical teams rushed to the site to assess the subsidence, Traffic Inspector Mahabir Singh told The Indian Express.